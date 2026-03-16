Supreme Court Declines Mandatory Menstrual Leave, Citing Risks to Women’s Employment

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Following a landmark ruling this past Friday, March 13, the Supreme Court of India has brought a nuanced perspective to the long-standing debate over paid menstrual leave. The justices didn’t dodge the importance of women’s health. They acknowledged it outright. But they also refused to force a nationwide policy, warning that a blanket legal rule could backfire on working women.

Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi led the bench, addressing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking mandatory paid leave for women workers and students. Their worry wasn’t hard to spot: the mandate might push private employers to hire fewer women or treat them as costly, unreliable choices. “The moment you introduce it as a compulsory condition in law, you do not know the damage it will do to the career of women,” the Chief Justice said. A requirement like this could make companies even more hesitant to give women top roles and could end up reinforcing old biases, the kind women’s fight every day.

Still, the Court didn’t dismiss the momentum behind menstrual leave. It actually praised the voluntary policies emerging in states like Bihar, Kerala, Odisha, and Karnataka, and called out the private companies that are making similar changes. These gradual, homegrown shifts, the justices noted, are signs of progress: part of a culture that’s learning empathy, not just following orders.

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For the Court, true workplace change needs to be about empathy built into daily life—not something that’s just checked off on a compliance list. When policies grow naturally, women hold their ground in the workplace. They stay competitive. But when the law pushes too hard, things can tilt the other way.

The bench didn’t just close the file, either. They passed the baton to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, asking it to meet with medical experts, industry voices, and women themselves. The goal is to craft a “model policy”—something sensitive to real conditions like endometriosis or PCOS, but built through conversation, not a single law handed down from above.

This ruling reinforces the Court’s earlier stance that while menstrual hygiene is a fundamental right linked to dignity and health, the path to workplace equity is complex. By choosing a path of consultation over compulsion, the Supreme Court aims to ensure that a woman’s biological reality never becomes a barrier to her professional ambition.