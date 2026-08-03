Supreme court clears way to withdraw protest cases

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New Delhi: State governments can close or withdraw FIRs registered against students over the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, the Supreme Court on Monday stated,

It clarified that it shall not apply in cases of grave offences or serious criminal behaviour.

The remarks were made by the bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant while noting that no student opting for peaceful protests should be troubled with criminal proceedings, but individuals accused of serious crimes would have to endure the law and order machinery.

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He also clarified the security forces guilty of police excess can’t have this facility.

The clarification came while the court heard the petitions over student protests linked to an exam paper leak.

The Centre, reiterating its stance over its intention to not be responsible for targeting the students protesting peacefully added, “States would use their discretion in filing or withdrawing FIRs against their students on an individual case-to-case basis according to law.”