Supreme Court bars three experts from curriculum work over NCERT Judiciary Chapter Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has directed the Centre and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to remove three experts from any involvement in preparing school curriculum or holding positions in state educational bodies. The direction was issued due to their association with a controversial Class 8 NCERT textbook chapter related to the judiciary.

The NCERT Director informed the court that the controversial chapter had already been revised. However, the court questioned which experts prepared the revised content and why no well-known judge or legal expert was involved in drafting it.

The court directed that the revised lesson must not be published until it is reviewed by a committee consisting of a retired judge, an educationist, and a senior lawyer.

The Supreme Court also ordered that three experts who were involved in writing the earlier controversial chapter Professor Michel Danino, Suparna Diwakar, and Alok Prasanna Kumar have been barred from participating in curriculum preparation work.

The apex court also instructed the Union government to form a committee of subject experts to review such issues. The committee will include a former judge, an educationist and a senior legal expert.

The dispute is linked to a chapter in an NCERT Class 8 textbook that discussed corruption in the judiciary. The content of the chapter had sparked widespread criticism and debate.

During the hearing, Justice Surya Kant raised concerns over remarks targeting the judiciary on social media and highlighted the need to protect the dignity of judicial institutions.

The court directed the Union government to identify individuals and platforms responsible for objectionable comments about the judiciary so that appropriate legal action can be initiated. The court also indicated that action could extend to individuals located outside the country if necessary.

The Supreme Court stressed that maintaining the dignity and credibility of the judiciary is essential and that derogatory comments against judicial institutions would be treated seriously.

