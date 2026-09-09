Supreme Court bars appointment of unqualified teachers, mandates RTE, NCTE and UGC norms

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New-Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday has passed an interim order restraining the appointment of teachers in schools and colleges unless they possess the qualifications prescribed under the Right to Education Act, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) Act, and the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana directed, as an interim measure, that no teacher shall be appointed or continued in service in schools or colleges without the requisite qualifications prescribed under the applicable statutory framework.

“As an interim measure, no teacher shall be appointed/observed in schools/colleges unless possessing requisite prescribed qualification under Right to Education Act/NCTE Act/UGC Act,” Supreme Court said.

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The educational institutions cannot appoint or continue teachers who do not have the qualifications required under the law governing their level of education.

The interim direction came while the Court issued notice on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging statutory schemes that provide for the provincialisation of teachers and employees of educational institutions.

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