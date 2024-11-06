Supreme Court asks UP government to pay compensation of Rs 25 lakhs, know why

New Delhi: In a judgement earlier today, the Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs, said reports.

According to reports, the Supreme Court slammed the Uttar Pradesh government authorities for illegal demolition of houses or for road widening. The Supreme Court also termed the action by the state of Uttar Pradesh as “high-handed” and without authority of the law.

The Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to grant punitive compensation of Rs. 25 lakhs to the person whose house was demolished and also directed the Chief Secretary to conduct disciplinary enquiry against officers responsible for the illegal demolitions.