Supreme Court allows Unnao Rape survivor to join CBI Plea against Kuldeep Sengar sentence suspension

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has allowed the survivor in the 2017 Unnao rape case to become a party in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) petition challenging the suspension of life imprisonment granted to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

According to the reports, a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said that a victim has the right to participate in proceedings that directly affect their interests. The court permitted the survivor to be formally included in the case and granted her two weeks to file an affidavit opposing the suspension of Sengar’s life sentence.

However, the court declined to consider an intervention application filed by one of the survivor’s relatives who alleged threats to his life and liberty. The bench said such concerns should be pursued through appropriate legal remedies before the relevant forum, including the high court, rather than through intervention in the present case.

According to the reports, the hearing on the CBI’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court order could not proceed as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the agency, was unavailable. During the brief proceedings, senior advocate N. Hariharan, representing Sengar, requested the court to list the matter for hearing at the earliest. The bench indicated that a date would be fixed soon.

Earlier, on December 29, the Supreme Court had stayed the Delhi High Court’s order suspending Sengar’s life sentence in the 2017 Unnao rape case and directed that he remain in custody until further orders. The court noted that the case raises significant legal questions requiring detailed examination.

The Delhi High Court had suspended Sengar’s life sentence on December 23, 2025, while his appeal against conviction is pending. The court reasoned that Sengar was convicted under Section 5(c) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which relates to aggravated penetrative sexual assault by a public servant. It held that an elected representative such as an MLA does not fall within the definition of “public servant” under Section 21 of the Indian Penal Code.

The High Court also considered the period Sengar had already spent in jail, noting that he had served more than seven years in prison, and suspended the sentence until the appeal is decided.

The order faced strong criticism from the survivor’s family and activists, who demanded reconsideration of the decision.

Sengar had been convicted in December 2019 by a trial court in the Unnao rape case. Despite the suspension of sentence in that case, he continues to remain in jail as he is also serving a ten-year sentence in a separate case related to the custodial death of the survivor’s father. His appeal in that matter is also pending.

The CBI has argued before the Supreme Court that the Delhi High Court erred in concluding that Sengar was not a public servant. The agency contended that individuals holding public office, including Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assemblies, fall within the definition of public servants and therefore the aggravated provisions of the POCSO Act were correctly applied in the case.

The Supreme Court had earlier transferred the trial of the Unnao rape case and related matters from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi in August 2019 to ensure a fair and independent trial.

