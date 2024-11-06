Supreme Court allows LMV license holders to drive transport vehicles upto 7,500 kgs

New Delhi: In a landmark judgement on Wednesday, the Supreme Court allowed LMV license holders to drive transport vehicles upto 7,500 kgs. According to the Supreme Court verdict on transport vehicles, a person who holds a Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) driving license can drive any transport vehicle that weighs till 7,500 kgs.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by CJI DY Chandrachud gave the above judgement. The judge further said that there is nothing to prove that LMV holders cause more accidents.

It is further worth mentioning here that back in 2017, while hearing the case of Mukund Dewangan versus Oriental Insurance Company Limited, a three-judge bench held that transport vehicles with the gross weight of upto 7,500 kg, were not excluded from the definition of LMV.

Hence today, the Supreme Court clearly said that all LMV driving license holders can drive transport vehicles that weigh upto 7,500 kgs. Further detailed reports awaited.