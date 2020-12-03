File Pic

Superstar Rajnikanth To Launch Political Party In January

By WCE 1

Chennai: Superstar Rajnikanth announced that he will start his political party in January 2020 to contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections and he will make formal announcement on December 31.

With this Rajinikanth ended the various speculations about his plunge into Tamil Nadu politics.

Announcing this in a tweet the veteran actor added: “In the upcoming assembly polls, with people’s massive support, in Tamil Nadu, an honest, transparent corruption-less, secular and spiritual politics is sure to happen.”

“Miracle, Wonder will happen,” he added.

He also added, He will never go back on the promises he makes. Political change is necessary, It is the need of the hour. If it is not done now, it will be never done. For this, he urges people to stand with him and together we will bring change.

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections are due during April-May 2021.

(With Agency Inputs)

You might also like
Nation

Most Major Indian Honey Brands Fail Adulteration Test In Germany

Nation

Ahead Of Govt Talks With Farmers, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Meets With Amit Shah

Nation

Over 5 Cr Of Statue Of Unity’s Ticket Sale Siphoned Off

Nation

Cyclone Burevi: Amit Shah Spoke With Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs, Assures Support From…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.