Chennai: Superstar Rajnikanth announced that he will start his political party in January 2020 to contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections and he will make formal announcement on December 31.

With this Rajinikanth ended the various speculations about his plunge into Tamil Nadu politics.

Announcing this in a tweet the veteran actor added: “In the upcoming assembly polls, with people’s massive support, in Tamil Nadu, an honest, transparent corruption-less, secular and spiritual politics is sure to happen.”

“Miracle, Wonder will happen,” he added.

He also added, He will never go back on the promises he makes. Political change is necessary, It is the need of the hour. If it is not done now, it will be never done. For this, he urges people to stand with him and together we will bring change.

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections are due during April-May 2021.

(With Agency Inputs)