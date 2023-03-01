Sukesh again writes to Delhi L-G on jail ward footage leak issue

New Delhi: Addressing his letter to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, incarcerated alleged conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has released yet another letter claiming illegal leak and release of CCTV footage of his jail cell by the jail officials.

Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in the national capital’s Mandoli jail, has said in his letter that leaking of his cell footage is a security breach and that the said leak “was done by Assistant Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent”.

Subjecting it as an “urgent complaint”, Chadrashekhar has alleged that both the officials had gone to his cell to threaten and mentally harass him and asked him to take back what he had told them in the Economic Offences Wing.

In his handwritten complaint, the alleged conman said that the search is a regular process in jail, but the way it was carried out as seen in the footage, shows “their behaviour and personal vengeance towards him”.

By quoting what the officials had said in their office the next day of the search, Chandrashekhar wrote that Assistant Superintendent Deepak Sharma had previously challenged him that he would release the torture video.

As per his letter, the officials had said: “You exposed Satyendar Jain now its our turn, we will release your video and show the world how you are treated by us.”

Chadrashekhar questioned as to why the video, which is three months old was leaked only during his Enforcement Directorate custody, where he disclosed Satyendar Jain’s involvement.

“Both of them (Sharma and Dy. Supt. Jay Singh) have received Rs 5.5 lakh in total as jail protection money previously and the same was even sent as a complaint to your office,” he further wrote in his letter to the L-G.

He alleged that Sharma has asked his favour several times and that the former has also given Rs 30 lakh to him as jail protection money, which the latter used for his body building activities.

His letter alleges that there are multiple complaints of corruption by other prisoners against Sharma.

“Now he along with Jay Singh have done this mischief at the instruction of Satyendra Jain to divert attention from ED enquiry going on in my case where I have disclosed about Satyendra Jain’s involvement,” he wrote.

He urged the L-G to refer the matter to a central agency.

He said: “I humbly request to refer this matter to a central agency and also to refer the corruption complaint against Deepak Sharma and Jay Singh to the anti-corruption bureau in the interest of justice and truth.”

“I will fully co-operate and provide substantial evidence on this regard in the investigation, also I humbly request to set up an enquiry in regards to leak of the CCTV footage as it’s a security breach by these officers done for their personal gain,” Chandrashekhar concluded his letter.