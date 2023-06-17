Subhas Chandra Bose never compromised on India’s independence, says NSA Ajit Doval

Subhas Chandra Bose wanted Indians to feel free like birds and never compromised for anything less than the independence of the country

New Delhi: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Saturday said that Subhas Chandra Bose wanted Indians to feel free like birds and never compromised for anything less than the independence of the country.

Delivering the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose memorial lecture in the national capital, Doval said that Bose not only wanted to free India from political subjugation but he also felt the need to change the political, social, and cultural mindset of the people.

“Netaji (Subhas Chandra Bose) said I will not compromise for anything less than full independence and freedom. He said that he not only wants to free this country from political subjugation but there is a need to change the political, social and cultural mindset of the people and they should feel like free birds in the sky,” the NSA said.

