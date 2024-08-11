Sub-inspector suspended for demanding potatoes as bribe in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: A sub-inspector was suspended for demanding potatoes as bribe in Kannauj of Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred at the Bhawalpur Chapunna Chowki under the Saurikh police station of the district.

According to reports, one Ram Kripal Singh was allegedly asking for a bribe to settle a case. Somehow, the audio of it went viral over the social media. In the viral audio, the accused can be heard asking a farmer for 5 kg “potatoes” who expresses his inability to fulfil the demand and offers 2 kg instead.

Later, the SI gets angry and stresses his original demand. The final deal was confirmed at 3 kg. On being found guilty, the SI was suspended with immediate effect.

After the incident went viral over the internet, the Kannauj Police took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle and said, “In the above case, SI Ram Kripal has been suspended with immediate effect on 07.08.2024 by Superintendent of Police, Kannauj after being found guilty prima facie. He has been suspended with immediate effect. Departmental proceedings have been initiated.”

Further investigation into the matter is underway. More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.