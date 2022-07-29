Students shout, cry, bang heads as mass hysteria grips school in Uttarakhand

In a mysterious incident, a report was developed from Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand, students at a government school were found screaming, crying and banging their heads in a case of suspected mass hysteria.

The incident has caused concern among the parents as well as the school authorities.

The entire incident was recorded on mobile and has gone viral on social media. The students were seen rolling on the ground and banging their heads.

Few students in a govt school in Bageshwar dist of #Uttarakhand on Wednesday suddenly started screaming and shouting. Some beleieve it’s a “mass hysteria” phenomenon. A team of doctors will visit school today. pic.twitter.com/htsFjrcC0Y — Anupam Trivedi (@AnupamTrivedi26) July 28, 2022

Meanwhile, a team of doctors and government officials visited the school in Raikhuli village in Bageshwar and took stock of the situation.

Incidents of mass hysteria have previously been reported in government schools in neighbouring districts such as Almora, Pithoragarh, and Chamoli.

Mass hysteria refers to an outbreak of unusual and uncharacteristic behaviors, thoughts and feelings, or health symptoms shared among a group of people.