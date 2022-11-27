Students of Meerut school booked for harassing teacher after video goes viral | Watch

In a bizarre incident, three school students have been booked for harassing a female teacher in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media and it shows the students passing inappropriate comments about the female teacher.

In the 28 seconds short clip, the trio can be seen interrupting the teacher while she is leaving for her class, and saying I love you to her.

However, an FIR has been filed against three school students at the police station, under relevant sections of the law for harassment.

According to the Meerut police, a case has been registered against the accused, and sections of the IT Act, and molestation have been invoked. Further in the statement, the officials added that the sister of one of the accused is also being interrogated by the police for her role in harassing the teacher.

