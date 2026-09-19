Student found dead in Ranchi hostel

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Ranchi: A shocking incident took place in which a student was found dead in a hostel of a university in Ranchi, Jharkhand late at night, according to the police.

According to ANI reports, the deceased is identified as Anjali, who was pursing her masters in Ranchi.

Following the discovery of the body, it was taken into custody by the police and it was also said that no suicide note was recovered from the room.

A diary was found from the room in which some notes were written regarding her feelings due to the family issues that she was facing.

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According to Ranchi Police, these circumstances may have contributed to the student taking the extreme step. The exact circumstances surrounding her death are being investigated.

A post-mortem examination of the deceased is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, police said.

More details are expected to emerge after the post-mortem examination and investigation.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.