Strong earthquake tremors felt in Kolkata, Offices evacuated

Kolkata: Strong earthquake tremors were felt across Kolkata on Friday afternoon after a quake reportedly struck neighboring Bangladesh. The magnitude and epicenter of the earthquake were not immediately known.

Panic gripped several parts of the West Bengal capital as buildings shook briefly, prompting residents and office-goers to rush outdoors as a precautionary measure. Several offices were temporarily evacuated to ensure safety.

Authorities said that details regarding the magnitude of the earthquake and its exact epicenter were not immediately available.

Soon after the tremors, many residents shared updates on social media, posting screenshots of earthquake alerts received on their mobile phones.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries. Officials are monitoring the situation closely.