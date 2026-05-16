Stray dog attack on 4-year-old in Maharashtra’s Beed caught on camera

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A disturbing CCTV video from Beed is gaining attention online after a stray dog attacked a four-year-old child on a street.

The incident reportedly took place in a residential area where the child was walking outside before the dog suddenly ran toward and attacked him. In the viral footage, nearby locals can be seen rushing to rescue the child and chasing the dog away.

According to reports, the child suffered injuries in the attack and was later taken for medical treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

The video quickly spread across social media, with many users expressing shock and concern over the increasing number of stray dog attacks in different parts of the country. Several people also called for stronger action from local authorities to improve public safety.

Residents in the area reportedly said stray dog problems have been increasing for some time, especially in crowded residential neighbourhoods.

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The incident has once again restarted discussions around animal control, public safety, and the need for better management of stray animal populations in urban and semi-urban areas.

Watch the video here:

महाराष्ट्र के बीड शहर में एक बेहद दर्दनाक और डरावनी घटना सामने आई।

घर के बाहर खेल रहे 4 वर्षीय बच्चे पर छह आवारा कुत्तों के झुंड ने हमला कर दिया। कुत्तों ने बच्चे को कई जगह बुरी तरह काटा और कुछ दूरी तक घसीटा बच्चे के गर्दन, सिर, हाथ और पैरों पर गंभीर चोटें आईं। pic.twitter.com/u0Z0xk7CJr — Accident Prevention & Research Organization (@apron_india) May 15, 2026