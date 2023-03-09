Stray bull charges at 4 year old in UP, child critically injured

In a horrifying incident, a stray bull rammed a four-year-old leaving the child in a fatal condition in Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed nearby.

In the clip, the child was seen standing alone in the street when the bull charged at him from behind. The stray animal trampled the kid after hitting the four-year-old with its horns.

Soon after, the man who was accompanying the kid came to the spot and rescued the four-year-old. The shocking incidaent took place just minutes after the man left the child alone on the street to go inside the plot.

After the incident was reported, the municipal corporation swung into action and efforts were made to catch the stray bull which created fear among the residents of the area.