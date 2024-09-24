Stones pelted on Mahabodhi Express, investigation underway informs CRPO

Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh): It has been reported that stones were pelted on the Mahabodhi Express which runs daily from Gaya to New Delhi and vice versa. According to reports, a case was registered against unknown miscreants for pelting stones on the guard brake of Mahabodhi Express while it was entering Mirzapur station.

A case was registered at the post, Crime No. 511/24, Section 153 147 Railway Act informed that CPRO, NCR. Further the Northern Central Railway CPRO, Shashikant Tripathi told ANI, “When train number 12397 Mahabodhi Express was approaching Mirzapur railway station, the coach and guard informed the control room that a stone hit the guard break.”

He further said in the matter of stones pelted on Mahabodhi Express, “The RPF was informed immediately and investigated it. No person was injured and the miscreant was also not found. RPF has registered a case against an unknown miscreant.” Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.