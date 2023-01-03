Stones pelted at Vande Bharat express in West Bengal on way back to Howrah

A recent incident of stone pelting has been reported from West Bengal. Reportedly, stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat express in West Bengal on January 2. As a result of which, window panes and glass shield doors of the train were shattered. The incident comes only four days after the train was launched

The incident took place when the train was near the Samsi Kumarganj of the Kathia division of Indian railways. The train was returning to Howrah from New Jalpaiguri. Stones were thrown continuously at coach C13 while the train was crossing Kumarganj station. This caused great panic among the passengers. However, all of them remained unharmed. The train did not get delayed due to the incident either.

Suvendu Adhikari, BJP leader and leader of the opposition expressed his disappointment over the incident. He termed it ‘unfortunate’ and ‘sickening’. Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were heard on the inaugural day. This made Adhikari question if the stone pelting on the Vande Bharat express was an act of rage and revenge. Kunal Ghosh, TMC leader, expressed the need for an imperative call over the matter.

A case has been registered under section 154 of the Railways Act, under the people behind causing the incident. The identity of the people remains unknown till now. Further investigation is still underway.

The Vande Bharat express in West Bengal is the country’s 7th and the state’s very first. It has been designed to cover a distance of 546 kilometers in just 7.4 hours. This facility aims towards developing connectivity between the major cities of the country.