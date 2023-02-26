Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru, windows damaged

Bengaluru: Two windows of the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express train were damaged as stones were pelted at the train at the Bengaluru Cantonment and Krishnarajapuram Railway Stations.

The incident happened at around 10:30 a.m., and a window in each of the premium train’s C4 and C5 coaches was damaged, according to South Western Railways officials.

The incident did not result in any injuries to passengers, according to the railway authorities, and the criminals who hurled stones at the express have not yet been identified by the railway police.

In recent times, stone-pelting incidents on the Vande Bharat Express have been reported. In the Bengaluru division of the South Western Railway, 21 cases of stone pelting were recorded by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in January 2023, and 13 cases were recorded in February 2023.