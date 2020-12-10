Kolkata: BJP President JP Nadda has reacted sharply to the attack allegedly carried out by Trinamool Congress supporters when he was travelling from Kolkata to Diamond Harbour in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Thursday.

Nadda said he could only stay safe because he was travelling in a bullet-proof car, even as vehicles of other BJP leaders were damaged in the incessant stone-pelting. BJP national general Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was also injured in the attack.

Addressing party workers on Thursday on the second day of his two-day visit to the state, Nadda said, “Today I have come here, but the scene I got to view on the way tells me that under Mamata Banerjee’s reign, Bengal has become synonymous with anarchy and intolerance. Today, I could come here only with the blessings of Maa Durga. The TMC goons had left no stone unturned to choke democracy.”

The BJP president further said, “Look at Kailash Vijayvargiya and Rahul Sinha’s vehicles. I could stay safe only because I was travelling in a bullet-proof car. Otherwise, there was no car today that wasn’t attacked. This anarchy won’t last long. Mamata ji’s government is going and the lotus will bloom in Bengal.”

Nadda accused the TMC of politicising the police and administration in Bengal. “The police and the administration have been politicised here,” he said. “We have to stop it and make the lotus (the BJP’s party symbol) bloom in in the state.”

In the meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the attack on BJP National President J.P. Nadda’s convoy.

(IANS)