Steel man of India Jamshed J Irani no more

New-Delhi: The steel man of India Jamshed J Irani died in Jamshedpur late Monday night. He was 86.

He passed away at TMH (Tata Hospital) in Jamshedpur at 10 pm. He is survived by his wife Daisy Irani and his three children, Zubin, Niloufer and Tanaaz.

“We are deeply saddened at the demise of Padma Bhushan Dr. Jamshed J Irani, fondly known as the Steel Man of India. Tata Steel family offers its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones”, Tata Steel tweeted on its official handle.

Dr Irani had served as the director of several Tata Group companies over four decades. He retired from the board of Tata Steel in June 2011.

He was conferred with several honors, including his appointment as an International Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering in 1996 and an Honorary Knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II in 1997 for his contributions to Indo-British Trade and Co-operation. He was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2007 for his contribution to the Tata industry.

He was born on June 2, 1936, in Nagpur. Irani completed his Bachelor of Science degree from Science College, Nagpur in 1956 and a Master of Science degree in Geology from Nagpur University in 1958.

He then went to the University of Sheffield in the U.K. as a J.N. Tata scholar where he secured a Masters in Metallurgy in 1960 and a PhD in Metallurgy in 1963.

Dr Irani became the general superintendent in 1978 and then the general manager in 1979 and President of Tata Steel in 1985. He later became joint managing director in 1988 and managing director in 1992 before retiring.

He joined the Board of Tata Steel and also served as non-executive director from 2001 till 2011. He has also served as a director of several Tata Group companies which includes Tata Motors and Tata Teleservices.