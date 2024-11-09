Station master’s personal phone call costs Indian railways Rs. 3 crore!

Visakhapatnam: Recently, a station master lost his job due to talking to his wife during work hours. The innocuous phone call between him and his wife proved exceptionally costly, resulting in a loss of Rs 3 crores for the Railways.

According to reports, the station master was talking to his wife while on duty. Amidst conversation, he replied with a casual ‘OK’ to a query. The word ‘OK’ was misinterpreted as clearance leading a loco pilot to drive a train into a Naxal area.

Reportedly, the station master is a resident of Visakhapatnam while the bride belongs to Durg. According to the court records, both of them had got married on 12 October 2011. However, their marriage was traumatized by marital mal-adjustment because the bride could not leave behind her previous lover entirely. She also admitted her emotional attachment with her husband, therefore making it all the more challenging to share a good relationship with her husband.

Despite assurances from the wife’s parents, she still keep talking to her ex partner even when the husband was with her. The marriage was already strained when a late-night call to the station master’s office sparked another heated argument.

The station master wanted the conversation to end soon and said ‘We will talk at home, okay?’ without knowing that his microphone was on. His colleague heard only the word “OK”, and he proceeded to clear a goods train on the restricted route. Neither the accident nor the goods train mishap materialized, but the night-time restriction violation meant that the Railways lost Rs 3 crore.

This further added to his marital troubles. Fed up, he approached the family court in Visakhapatnam to seek divorce. Countershot from wife, she turned the tables with a complaint under Section 498A (cruelty and harassment) of IPC, including his name, that of his 70-year old father, elder brother, sister-in-law, and maternal uncle.

The woman, citing life threats, moved to the Supreme Court and managed to transfer the case to Durg. When the family court at Durg refused to accept the divorce plea, the railway employee approached the Chhattisgarh High Court, his lawyer said.

The High Court of Karnataka ruled that the wife had no case in regard to her husband’s affair with his sister-in-law and dowry demands along with cruelty. A division bench granted divorce to the man when it ruled that his wife’s constant argument by phone, false accusations, and utterly baseless allegations amount to ‘mental cruelty’.