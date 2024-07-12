Govt employees in Assam offered leave to visit parents, in-laws

New Delhi: The State Govt employees in Assam have been offered a special leave utilising which they can pay visits to elderly people like their parents or in-laws.

Called, “Matri Prtri Vandana’ initiative, Assam Govt has announced the leave for Nov 6 and 8.

This leave is specifically designated for employees to spend quality time with their parents or parents-in-law.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised the importance of honouring and caring for ageing parents.

Employees in essential services may avail of the leave in a phased manner.

The leave is strictly for spending time with parents or parents-in-law and cannot be used for personal enjoyment or other purposes.

Those without living parents or parents-in-law are not eligible for this special leave.