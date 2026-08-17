Several injured in stampede like situation at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

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Ujjain: Several injured after a stampede like situation occurred at Mahakaleshwar Nath Chandreshwar Mandir in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh today.

The reason behind this stampede like situation is said to be created after false information was spread regarding electric current in barricades.

The rumour that was spread created panic among the devotees who were present at the temple to take darshan. Today was the annual opening day of Nagchandreshwar Temple, it opens once in 24 years.

As per reports, around thirteen devotees are said to be victims of this stampede like situation and have sustained injuries.

Today is third Monday of srahavan which is considered as Nag Panchami for this particular year. The incident took place at the distribution point area near Harsiddhi Temple Square.

During the incident, some devotees got ill and also reportedly fainted, they were pulled out of the crowd with the help of security personnel.

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Following the incident, they were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

A woman spoke about this incident to ANI, she said “This occurred at Harsiddhi Chauraha. He came under a barricade when he was going for a darshan at Nath Chandreshwar Mandir. A stampede had broken out there. Nobody helped him. Only one man carried him here…”

Also the personal who sustained injuries during this incident spoke to ANI and said, “I was in the queue at Mahakal Mandir for the darshan. After 7-8 hours, I reached Harsiddhi Chauraha. We stood there for 2 hours. The crowd was swelling and since it was time for the aarti, we were stopped there. Suddenly, the barricades were opened and a stampede broke out. The tent fell and all barricades fell too. Both of my legs were caught under the barricade. One of my legs is fractured. The arrangements were really poor at the temple. Nobody helped me. Only one man came and helped me, he carried me to a health camp from where I was taken away in an ambulance…”

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Sagar, the injured man, says, “I was in the queue at Mahakal Mandir for the darshan. After 7-8 hours, I reached Harsiddhi Chauraha. We stood there for 2 hours. The crowd was swelling and since it was time for the aarti, we were stopped there. Suddenly,… pic.twitter.com/3RpgCdQkyX — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2026