Stampede like situation as thousands turn up for Air India’s walk-in interview

Mumbai: A stampede-like situation took place at a walk-in interview at Air India Airport Services Ltd in Mumbai’s Kalina Airport on Tuesday causing causing chaotic situation.

Videos of the crowd went viral on social media showing thousands of people rushing towards the interview centre. Some were seen climbing the trees and on vehicles to reach the centre faster.

More than 25,000 applicants turned up for a shot at the 2,216 vacancies and the Air India struggled to manage the crowd and were forced to intervene to prevent any stampede like situation.

The company said in its notification: “AI Airport Services Ltd (formerly known as Air India Air Transport Services Limited) (AIASL) wishes to fill in existing vacancies as per the estimated requirements and maintain a wait-list for vacancies arising in future. Indian Nationals (Male & Female) who meet with the requirements stipulated as mentioned herein, may apply for various posts at Mumbai international airport posts on a Fixed Term Contract basis (3 years) which may be renewed subject to their performance and the requirements of the AI Airport Services Limited. The number of vacancies are indicative and may vary as per the operational requirement.”

George Abram, general secretary, Aviation Industry Employees Guild, said the recruitment process was mismanaged and claimed that 50,000 jobseekers had turned up for the interview.

The minimum qualifications for the posts were SSC/10th pass and a maximum age of 23. The salary was fixed at Rs 22,530 per month. The position was on a fixed-term contract basis of 3 years.

