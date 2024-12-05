Stampede during Pushpa 2 screening, woman dies and son critical

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a woman died and her son was critically injured during Pushpa 2 screening in Hyderabad said reports on Thursday.

The incident took place at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad as a massive crowd gathered to see Allu Arjun which led to a stampede-like situation in front the theatre. A 39-year-old woman died on the spot while her 9 year-old-son was critically injured.

The deceased woman has been identified as Revathi (39) and was a resident of Dilsukhnagar. She along with her husband and two children aged 9 and 7 had gone to the theater to watch Pushpa 2.

The police immediately stepped into action to manage the crowd during the Pushpa 2 screening stampede like situation and admitted the woman and her son to the hospital nearby. The woman was declared brought dead by the doctors. the son is however still critical. Further detailed reports awaited.