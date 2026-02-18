Stage-II restrictions revoked in Delhi-NCR

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday revoked GRAP Stage-II restrictions in Delhi-NCR following a marked improvement in air quality amid favorable weather conditions.

According to a CAQM official, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 214 at 4 pm. It is pertinent to mention that Stage-I and Stage-II measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been in force since October 14 and October 19 last year, respectively.

Meanwhile, light rainfall was witnessed in several parts of the national capital city on Wednesday, contributing to the improvement in air quality. The minimum temperature settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius, which is 4.8 degrees above the season’s average.

However, Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘poor’ category in the morning hours, with the AQI recorded at 227 at 9 am, as per data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The CPCB categorizes AQI levels between 0 and 50 as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.