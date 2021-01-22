Srishti goswami to become One-day-CM of Uttarakhand on January 24

Although it seems unbelievable a teenage girl is going to become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for one day. She will hold the CM’s office on January 24 to mark National Girl Child Day.

We have watched in popular Bollywood film ‘Nayak: The Real Hero’, CM Balraj Chauhan, played by Amrish Puri challenges Shivaji Rao, the character played by Anil Kapoor, to become the CM for a day and experience the problems that a CM faces. Shivaji accepts the challenge to prove Chauhan wrong.

Although the context is not same here, but a teenage girl from Haridwar Shristi Goswami will become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for one day. And she will not become the CM to accept any challenge but this will be to mark the National Girl Child Day.

As per reports, the One-day-CM will administer from Gairsain, the summer capital of the state.

On the D day Srishti will review various schemes run by the Trivender Singh Rawat government that include Atal Ayushman Scheme, Smart City project, Homestay Scheme by the tourism department, and other development projects.

Ahead of her becoming the CM on January 24, Uttarakhand State government officials from various departments will present their plans. Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission has written a letter to the Chief Secretary in this connection. The commission’s President Usha Negi reportedly said that the program will be held from 12 to 3 pm in the State assembly building. Negi said that the commission has constituted a child assembly, she also said.

Srishti Goswami, currently, holds the post of Chief Minister of the Uttarakhand’s Bal Vidhan Sabha. She is from Daulatpur village in Haridwar district. She is a student of BSc Agriculture seventh semester at BSM PG College Roorkee. Earlier, she had participated in many programs on International Girl Child Day. In May 2018, she became the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha.

With inputs from Indiatvnews.com