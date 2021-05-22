New Delhi: India shall begin the production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 in August. Indian envoy to Russia, Ambassador DB Venkatesh Varma announced that India shall be producing 850 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.

Russia has already supplied 1,50,000 doses plus 60,000 doses to India and by the end of May, another 3 million doses shall be supplied in the fill and finish mode, informed Indian envoy.

Almost 65-70% of Sputnik produced anywhere in the world will be from India, he added.

Sputnik V is being transported to India in three phases such as direct exports, fill and finish mode and transfer of technology to Indian companies for full production.

Earlier on May 1 and May 16, two consignments of the Sputnik V Covid vaccine arrived in Hyderabad respectively.

It is to be noted that it is the third vaccine to be approved for use in India. The Global Head of Custom Pharma Services at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Deepal Sapra received the first dose of Sputnik V in Hyderabad on May 14.

A dose of Russia’s Sputnik V Covid vaccine shall cost Rs 948 + 5% GST, informed Dr Reddy’s Laboratories which has an efficiency of 91.6 per cent.