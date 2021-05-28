Sputnik V To Be Available In India From Second Week Of June: Apollo Hospital

New Delhi: Apollo Hospitals will start administering the Covid vaccine of Russia, Sputnik V, from second week of June, informed Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Group of Hospitals Shobana Kamineni.

The Apollo group has already inoculated around one million doses of the vaccine prioritizing frontline workers and high risk population, added executive VC.

Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved in India and it is currently the second most expensive Covid-19 jab in the country.

“As the largest vaccinator in the private sector, we will continue to support the union and state governments in the fight against this pandemic. We will further ramp up our immunisation programme,” she added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total vaccinations in India stood at 20,26,95,874 as of Thursday.

India is currently using mainly two jabs, Covishield and Covaxin along with Russian’s Sputnik V at a smaller scale to inoculate its population. All of them are approved only for those aged 18 years and above.