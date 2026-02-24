SpiceJet flight to Leh with 150 onboard returns to Delhi due to technical issue

Delhi: A SpiceJet flight with 150 passengers onboard returned back to Delhi airport shortly after take off on Tuesday due to technical issue.

Flight SG121 had departed from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport when the crew detected a technical problem in one of the engines.

An emergency was declared at the airport to ensure priority landing and the availability of medical and fire services.

Around 150 passengers were reported to be on board the Boeing 737 aircraft at the time of the incident.

An airline spokesperson said a flight operating from Delhi to Leh on Tuesday returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue.

“The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

