SpiceJet aircraft collides with Akasa plane at Delhi airport runway

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New-Delhi: A SpiceJet aircraft hit a stationary Akasa Air flight on ground at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport runway on Thursday. All the passengers were safe and no injuries have so far been reported in the incident.

The incident led to damage to the aircraft’s right winglet as well as the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of a stationary aircraft belonging to Akasa Air.

A SpiceJet B737-700 aircraft was involved in a ground occurrence while taxiing at Delhi airport, resulting in damage to its right winglet, the airline’s spokesperson said, adding that the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of another aircraft belonging to a different airline also got affected.

A spokesperson said in a statement that Akasa Air flight QP 1406, operating from Delhi to Hyderabad, had to return to the bay on April 16, 2026.

“Preliminary information indicates that Akasa’s aircraft was stationary when another airline’s aircraft made contact with it,” The statement said, without naming SpceJet aircraft.

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The airline informed that all passengers and crew were safely disembarked, and “our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly our passengers to Hyderabad at the earliest.”

The SpiceJet airline said in a statement that on April 16, a SpiceJet B737-700 aircraft was involved in a “ground occurrence while taxiing at Delhi airport.”

The airline said the aircraft suffered damage to its right winglet, while another aircraft from a different airline sustained damage to its left-hand horizontal stabiliser. The SpiceJet aircraft has been grounded at Delhi for further inspection.

“On April 16, a SpiceJet B737-700 aircraft was involved in a ground occurrence while taxiing at Delhi airport, resulting in damage to its right winglet and the left-hand horizontal stabiliser of another aircraft belonging to a different airline. The SpiceJet aircraft has been grounded at Delhi,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said in an official statement.

Both airlines confirmed that no passengers or crew members were injured in the incident. However, flight operations were temporarily affected due to the aircraft damage and subsequent inspections.

Also Read: Spice Jet Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Bhubaneswar For Sick Passenger