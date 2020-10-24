Special Tribute for Sushant Singh Rajput at Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been given a special tribute at a puja pandal in Kolkata lately. Artists painted the ‘Chhichhore’ actor’s image on a ‘Patachitra’. It was revealed in a post by ‘United for #Sushant Singh Rajput’ on Twitter.

The post reads, “A pandal in Kolkata has paid tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput through its unique pandal décor. In a unique style, Sushant has been featured on the traditional patachitra 9scroll painting) plates in Kolkata’s ‘Master-da Smriti Sangha’ pandal. These colourful ‘Patachitra’ on plates will adorn the pandal premises this year. Photo: Debajyoti Chakraborty”

SSR’s fans also got emotional over the post and shared how much they missed their favourite actor replying to the Twitter post.

Replying to the post Rama Mishra wrote, “We miss you everyday Sushant. May God give your family hope,strength and courage to fight for justice. We are all there for you. We will fight till the end.”

Gulshan forever ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Another user Ashwini wrote, “Looking at the love of SSR fans shows Sushant’s humility and his aura he has spread globally that proves he is still alive among us! He is still here in each one of our heart and soul to inspire us to stand for what is right and truth will rise from the ashes! Miss you Sushant”