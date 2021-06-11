Bhubaneswar: A special train will run between Puri and Kamakhya shortly, read a press note released on Friday by E Co Railways.

As per the release, a special train no. 05644/05643 Kamakhya-Puri-Kamakhya special train to start running between Kamakhya and Puri from June 24.

The train will start journey from Kamakhya at 11.45 pm of Thursday for Puri and will begin journey from Puri at 10.05 pm on June 26 on Saturday.

Under the E Co Railways jurisdiction the said train will halt at stations like Khordha Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendujhar Road and Bhadrak. The train will halt at important stations like Howrah, Katwa, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri and New Alipurduar in between Puri and Kamakhya.