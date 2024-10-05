Special Durga Puja menu for inmates, West Bengal jails to serve mutton biriyani and chicken curry

West Bengal: West Bengal jail authorities are planning a special menu for inmates during Durga Puja celebration. On the occasion of Durga Puja, inmates in the West Bengal jails will be treated by a special menu including mutton biriyani and chicken curry.

Reportedly, the state’s correctional authorities have brought some changes to the usual menu for the festive period. They are planning to serve dishes like mutton biryani, basanti pulao, and other popular Bengali cuisine during Durga Puja from Sasthi to Dashami.

As per sources, the new festive menu includes a variety of traditional Bengali dishes such as ‘macher matha die pui shak’ (fish head cooked with leafy greens), ‘macher matha die dal’ (fish head cooked with lentils), ‘luchi-chholar dal’ (fried puffed bread with lentil curry), ‘payesh’ (rice pudding), chicken curry, ‘aloo potol chingri’ (potato and prawn curry), ‘raita’ (yogurt side dish), mutton biryani, and ‘basanti pulao’.

The officials have said that the West Bengal Jails are going to serve a special Durga Puja menu to all inmates. All the dishes will be prepared by inmates who work as cooks in the jail. They will serve a diverse menu, catering to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dietary preferences. All the prisoners will be allowed to choose their preferred items. They aims to bring changes in all the prisoner’s routine and give them a break from their daily lives.

Currently, 26,994 men and 1,778 women are lodged in 59 correctional homes across the state.