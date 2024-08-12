SP leader Nawab Singh Yadav arrested in Kannauj for allegedly attempting to rape minor girl

SP leader Nawab Singh Yadav arrested

New Delhi: SP leader Nawab Singh Yadav was arrested in Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh on Monday allegedly for attempt to rape a minor girl. News Agency ANI reported the matter in an X post (formerly Twitter) today.

“This is a conspiracy by capitalists. The victim is denying but despite that, medical tests are being done six times. We will continue to fight against injustice,” Yadav reportedly said.

Meanwhile the Samajwadi Party has distanced itself from Nawab Singh Yadav, the party’s leader and former representative of party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav.

