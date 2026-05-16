SP leader Azam Khan sentenced to 2 years jail in 2019 campaign speech

Advertisement

New-Delhi: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has been sentenced to two years in jail in connection with a controversial statement made during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign.

Along with the jail term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the SP leader.

The incident dates back to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when Azam Khan was contesting from the Rampur seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. During a campaign rally in the Bhot area, he made controversial remarks against the district administration and the then District Magistrate. His speech later went viral on social media.

Advertisement

In the speech, he referred to the District Magistrate as “Tankhaiyya” (salaried employee) and urged people not to be afraid of him. He also stated that after winning the election, he would make the official “clean his shoes.” The remarks also included a reference to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati.

This is not the first case in which Azam Khan has faced conviction. Over the past few years, multiple cases have been registered against him, including allegations related to land grabbing, forgery of documents, electoral offences, and disputes with administrative officials. He has been convicted in several cases earlier as well.

At present, Azam Khan is lodged in jail, with several cases pending before different courts.