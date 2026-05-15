Southwest monsoon likely to reach Kerala on May 26: IMD

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New-Delhi: The southwest monsoon is likely to reach Kerala on May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast on Friday.

In a press release on Friday, May 15, the IMD said, “This year, the southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on 26th May nearly six days ahead of its normal onset date of June 1.

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Last year, the monsoon set in over Kerala on May 24, the IMD noted.

Kerala is always the first Indian state to receive the southwest monsoon, making its onset date one of the most closely watched weather events of the year.