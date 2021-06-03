New Delhi: The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Kerala on Thursday after a delay of two days, marking the start of the four-month rainy season, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It has advanced into some parts of south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, south Kerala, south Tamil Nadu, remaining parts of Comorin – Maldives area and some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal today.

Isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala and Karnataka during next 3 days, added IMD.

The weather department said it is likely to be normal in north and south India, above-normal in central India and below-normal in east and northeast India. However, the southwest monsoon in 2019 and 2020 was above normal.

The southwest monsoon is one of the primary drivers of the country’s economy that is based on agriculture and related activities. Large parts of the country depend upon the four-month rainfall season for agriculture.

India receives over 70 per cent of its annual rainfall between June and September. The weather department expects a normal-to-above-normal seasonal rainfall over the country this year.