Sonu Sood announces scholarship for higher education: Details here to apply

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has earned huge applause for rescuing a number of people including, migrant labourers, students, officials and children who were stranded in different states during lock down, has come up with a big announcement. This time he has focussed on students. The Bollywood actor has launched full scholarships for students for higher education.

Anyone interested to avail the benefit of the Scholarship can send the entries at [email protected] (in next 10 days).

On his Instagram handle Sonu Sood wrote, “My mother Prof. Saroj Sood always believed that everyone deserves an equal chance to a healthy happy future. So, launching full scholarships for students on her name, ‘Prof. Saroj Sood scholarships’ today for higher education. I believe financial challenges should not stop any one from reaching their full potential.

Send in your entries at [email protected] (in next 10 days) and we will reach out to you.”

