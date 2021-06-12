Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who extended his helping hands for uncounted poor and needy people who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Most importantly, he selflessly made all possible arrangements for special cars and buses to send the migrant workers to send them back to their homes.

Apart from this, he supported the people who lost their jobs due to the economic slowdown during the lockdown imposed to contain the COVID-19.

Moreover, he voluntarily shouldered the responsibility to provide education to several helpless, underprivileged, and talented children. He also extended financial support for the treatment of many.

Now, Sonu has now announced free coaching for UPSC aspirants who are not able to prepare properly due to a lack of opportunities and money.

The actor took to his Twitter handle yesterday and shared a post where he announced free coaching scholarships for students preparing for the UPSC examination. He named his new initiative as Sambhavam, which will be in collaboration with Divine India Youth Association, New Delhi.

The aspirants will have to apply through the official website of Sonu’s foundation — www.soodcharityfoundation.org on or before June 30.