Sonipat man bears pain as knife stuck to his heart for 6 days, removed via surgery

A Sonipat man was lucky because he could terminate the lethal risk of getting stabbed in the heart with knife, because the doctors successfully removed the knife via a rare surgery. The incident took place in Rohtak PGI. News 18 reported the incident.

Dinesh sustained stabbing by knife in a fight on October 16. He was rushed to the hospital at about 2 am in the night. The doctors during the examination observed that the handle of the knife broke off while the knife had stuck in his heart.

In such a situation, the direct removal of the knife could have resulted in the patient’s death due to excessive bleeding, the doctors said.

Taking all points of peril into consideration the doctors operated him on October 22, the doctors performed a complex surgery that took around three four hours.