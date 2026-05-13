Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for Medical Care

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Gurugram: Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

Earlier on March 24, Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to fever and is currently undergoing treatment for a systemic infection.

The hospital stated that Gandhi was admitted at 10:22 PM on Tuesday and is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infections in the stomach and urinary tract.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, arrived at the hospital. He had cancelled his scheduled visit to Kerala due to her health concerns.

Gandhi, virtually addressing a rally held in Kozhikode, said that he could not attend the rally in person as his mother was hospitalised in New Delhi.

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“I would have liked to come here, but I was forced to stay in today and was unable to come. Yesterday, my mother was hospitalised and I, as a son, was quite worried about her, so I decided to stay with her. I know that the people of Kerala will understand this. Last night, I was extremely worried about my mother’s health. The whole night, I was only comforted by one thing. I was comforted by a nurse from Kerala who came in every hour to check on my mother,” he said.

Before this, the veteran leader was also admitted last year in June due to stomach-related issues. She was kept under observation at the hospital’s gastro department.

in the same month, Gandhi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla on June 7, 2025.

(ANI)