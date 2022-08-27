Sonali Phogat death case: 2 persons including restaurant owner arrested by Goa Police

Anjuna: The Goa Police on Friday arrested two more people, including a restaurant owner Edwin Nunes and a drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar, in connection with the death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat.

This brings the total number of arrests in the Haryana BJP leader’s death case to four.

Yesterday, Sangwan and Singh have confessed to the police that they had procured drugs from Gaonkar.

Statement of more than 20-25 people have been recorded in the case.

Sonali Phogat was declared dead at the St Anthony’s Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. Later, a post-mortem revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which a Goa police registered a case.