Son kills father
Crime scene. (File Photo: IANS)

Son kills father for snoring in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit

By IANS

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): Did all work and no sleep lead to a case of patricide? A 28-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district has killed his father for disturbing his peaceful slumber with his snoring.

Naveen, the elder son of Ram Swarup, apparently bludgeoned his father’s head in with a club when he began snoring. The 65-year-old victim was rushed to the Puranpur community health centre where doctors declared him brought dead. His body was sent for post mortem.

Naveen has been arrested by the police after Manoj filed a written complaint against his elder brother. The accused has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of IPC.

According to reports, the incident took place in Sondha village on Tuesday night. Manoj was at his maternal uncle’s house with his mother on the night of the incident.

Seramau North SHO Pushkar Singh said that the accused was known to abuse and physically assault his father for his snoring habit.

