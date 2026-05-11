Somnath Amrit Mahotsav: PM Modi perform rituals, flower petals showered from helicopter

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Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Gujarat to participate in the grand Somnath Amrit Mahotsav being organised at the historic Somnath Temple.

He offered offered prayers at the Somnath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, partaking in the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav, marking 75 years since the inauguration of the restored Somnath Temple by India’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad.

As part of the celebrations, a special Kumbhabhishek will be performed using holy water brought from 11 sacred pilgrimage sites across the country.

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Tight security arrangements have also been put in place in view of the Prime Minister’s visit and the large gathering expected during the celebrations.

The Indian Air Force’s renowned Suryakiran aerobatic team performed a breathtaking airshow, adding patriotic fervour and excitement to the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav festivities.

He also held a roadshow en route to the Somnath Temple, which witnessed a large turnout of supporters.

Also Read: Amit Shah Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple In Gujarat