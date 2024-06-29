Soldiers’ tank meets with accident while crossing river in Ladakh, 5 martyred

Ladakh: As many as five soldiers were martyred after their tank met with an accident near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The incident occurred during a river-crossing exercise in the Daulat Beg Oldie area.

According to reports, a sudden increase in water levels led to accident while they were crossing a river near Mandir Morh on their T-72 tank.

Reportedly, a Junior Commissioned Officer, or JCO, is among the five dead.

On receiving information, police personnel have reached the spot and initiated a search operation. Further rescue operation is underway.

More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.