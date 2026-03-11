Soldier Pradeep Kumar Sharma’s mortal remains arrives at native village in Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

Lucknow: Army Soldier Pradeep Kumar Sharma’s mortal remains arrives at native village in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh yesterday night.

The soldier reportedly lost his life yesterday after meeting an accident while going up the hill in Arunachal Pradesh. The family of the solider was informed about this incident through a phone call.

As per ANI reports, Naresh Sharma, father of Army soldier Pradeep Kumar Sharma, says, “… His vehicle met with an accident while going up the hill. Today, his mortal remains have arrived. He has three children… We were informed about the incident through a call…”

Watch video here:

#WATCH | Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh | Naresh Sharma, father of Army soldier Pradeep Kumar Sharma, says, “… His vehicle met with an accident while going up the hill. Today, his mortal remains have arrived. He has three children… We were informed about the incident through a… pic.twitter.com/86n6CkjxGa — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2026