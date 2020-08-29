Soldier Martyred,3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter At Pulwama, J&K

By KalingaTV Bureau

Pulwama: One soldier was martyred  and three terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Zadoora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday night.

A massive search operation was carried out following the encounter.

The security forces have recovered incriminating materials including arms and ammunition from the encounter site, said police today.

Security forces and a team of police are at the spot, while the area has been cordoned off.

Earlier on Friday, four terrorists were gunned down and one was captured in Kiloora area of Shopian district in an encounter.

